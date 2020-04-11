Coronavirus: Ratan Tata debunks fake news, says viral message not by him

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to Twitter to debunk fake news being peddled about him. Tata tweeted, "This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. "

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB - Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

This fake news was a WhatsApp forward quoting Tata as saying, "Experts are predicting huge down fall of Economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts." This forward also quotes Tata as saying, "If these experts are to be believed, Israel should have been wiped out from the world map by the Arabs, but the fact is different."

He also urged people to verify media on social platforms and WhatsApp before forwarding it. The Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus also said that if he has to say something, he will put it out on his official channels.

On March 28, Tata announced via his official Twitter account that Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 crore towards the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff, ventilators, testing kits, setting up modular treatment facilities and training the health workers and general public.

