Coronavirus impact: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend prepaid validity till May 3

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended the validity of prepaid service users till May 3. Telecom operator Reliance Jio has extended the validity keeping in mind the hardships of thousands of low-income users. "This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit everyone who is unable to do a recharge during these challenging times," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The telco said that it is ensuring that every user stays connected to Jio for recharges and queries through the JioApp and Jio website.

Through its Jio Associate program, the telecom operator has enabled users to recharge for their friends, family or acquaintance. The user can also earn a commission through this program. "This is to incentivise users to help recharge others, who are not well-versed with the digital means of recharge and cannot go to a physical outlet during these times," it stated.

Rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea had also extended the validity of their subscribers to May 3. Airtel said that close to 30 million customers have not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts. "Keeping in mind their connectivity needs, Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts till May 3, 2020. All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted," it said.

"This free of cost extension of incoming service validity will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier," said Vodafone Idea.

