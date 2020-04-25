Coronavirus: Restaurants, salons, barber shops to remain shut, clarifies MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a clarification based on the revised notification regarding shops published on April 24. "In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that ALL RESTAURANTS, SALONS and BARBER SHOPS would remain CLOSED. They render services and the relaxations given under lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items," it said.



#COVID19 Update

In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that ALL RESTAURANTS, SALONS & BARBER SHOPS would remain CLOSED.

They render services & the relaxations given under #lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items. Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 25, 2020

The new order also said that all shops in rural areas, while for urban areas "all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open." Market complexes and shopping malls will still remain shut.

"It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only," the ministry said.

The government has also banned the sale of liquor under the National Directives for COVID-19 management.

Shops in containment zones/hotspots will remain shut.

The MHA today has relaxed few restrictions for commercial and private establishments. It directed the state governments and union territories to allow the opening of all shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act.

The advisory said that it would be mandatory for these permitted shops to operate with 50 per cent workforce and ensure that the workers wear masks and social distancing is being maintained.

