Coronavirus testing centres in Delhi: Check out complete list

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has increased the number of testing facilities as coronavirus cases surge in Delhi. At present, the total operational (initiated independent testing) laboratories reporting to ICMR in the national capital are 27, which includes 13 government and 14 private.Delhi has recorded 7,233 coronavirus cases and 73 deaths in the last 24-hour. A total of 2,545 patients have recovered from the deadly disease till Monday, May 11.

The ICMR has approved 12 government institutes and 14 private institutes to conduct RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19. Under RT-PCR test, doctors take a sample of the throat or nasal swab.

List of government institutes which are testing coronavirus:

1.All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

2.Lady Hardinge Medical College

3.National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

4.Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

5.Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences

6.Army Hospital Research & Referral

7.Maulana Azad Medical College

8.Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung

Hospital

9.University College of Medical Sciences

10.Army Base Hospital

11.*IGIB, CSIR, New Delhi

12.Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Taharpur

List of private institutes which are testing coronavirus:

1. Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini

2.Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area

3.Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar

4.Max Lab, Max Super Spciality Hospital, Saket

5.Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

6.Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road

7.Prognosis Laboratories, 515-16, Sector 19, Dwarka

8.City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd, 4B/18, Tilak Nagar

9.Lifeline Laboratory, H-11, Green Park Extension

10.Dept of Lab Services, Dr. B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, 5, Pusa Road

11.Dept of Laboratory Services, Action Cancer Hospital, A-4, Paschim Vihar (East)

12.Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd, 4B/4, Tilak Nagar

13.Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, 3, MMTC, Geetanjali Enclave

14. Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, A divison of Sterling

Accuris Wellness Pvt Ltd, C-65, Block C, Phase I, Okhla

Delhi's State TB Training and Demonstration Centre, which is located in Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Delhi Gate, is also conducting tests for coronavirus. This government institute is doing CBNAAT (Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test). CBNAAT machine is used to detect tuberculosis and it was readied for COVID-19 testing after modifying the software for the cartridges.

