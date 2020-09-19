scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Coronavirus update: 93,336 new cases, 1,247 deaths in 24 hours; India overtakes US in recoveries

India coronavirus update: Around 96,000 people recovered in the country in a single day, which remains the highest in the world

India is the second worst-hit country in terms of number of cases after the US and at the third spot after US and Brazil in terms of fatalities India is the second worst-hit country in terms of number of cases after the US and at the third spot after US and Brazil in terms of fatalities

India reported over 93,336 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total caseload in the country to 53,08,014. India has overtaken Brazil in the number of cases and remains a close second to the US. India is the second country to record over 50 lakh cases after the US.

Total number of active coronavirus cases in India stands at 10,13,964, while 42,08,431 patients have either been cured or migrated. A total of 1,247 have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 85,619. The COVID-19 fatality rate rose to 1.61 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 79.28 per cent.

India, however, is doing better in terms of recoveries than the US. Around 96,000 people recovered in the country in a single day, which remains the highest in the world, the health ministry data suggests.


"India overtakes the USA and becomes No.1 in terms of global COVID19 RECOVERIES. TOTAL RECOVERIES cross 42 lakh," Ministry of Health tweeted on Saturday.

While the US has reported 4,191,894 recoveries so far, India's number of cured coronavirus patients stand at 4,208,431.

India's COVID-19 cases had breached the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and surged over 50 lakh on September 16. India is the second worst-hit country in terms of number of cases after the US and at the third spot after US and Brazil in terms of fatalities. Total coronavirus cases in the US stand at 69,25,941 as of Saturday. The US has reported 2,03,171 COVID-19 deaths whereas Brazil has reported a total of 1,35,857 COVID-19 deaths as of now.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,24,54,2544 samples have been collected so far and 8,81,911 samples were tested till Friday only. Five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- continue to account for approximately 60 per cent of the total active cases in India.

Here are total number of active coronavirus cases across India:

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 165
  • Andhra Pradesh- 84,423
  • Arunachal Pradesh- 1,886
  • Assam- 28,631
  • Bihar- 12,609
  • Chandigarh- 2,968
  • Chhattisgarh- 36,580
  • Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 218
  • Delhi- 32,250
  • Goa- 5,730
  • Gujarat- 16,076
  • Haryana- 21,291
  • Himachal Pradesh- 4,430
  • Jammu and Kashmir- 20,770
  • Jharkhand- 13,294
  • Karnataka-1,01,148
  • Kerala- 35,795
  • Ladakh- 987
  • Madhya Pradesh- 21,605
  • Maharashtra- 3,01,273
  • Manipur- 1,926
  • Meghalaya- 1,976
  • Mizoram- 575
  • Nagaland- 1,213
  • Odisha- 33,092
  • Puducherry- 4,736
  • Punjab- 21,662
  • Rajasthan- 17,717
  • Sikkim- 422
  • Tamil Nadu- 46,506
  • Telangana- 30,636
  • Tripura- 7,107
  • Uttarakhand- 11,293
  • Uttar Pradesh- 67,825
  • West Bengal- 24,509

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine in India likely by January, 2021, says Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Also read: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker'

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos