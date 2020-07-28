Coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally nears 15 lakh-mark; Karnataka, Andhra report over 1 lakh cases each

India, on Tuesday, reported 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India's COVID-19 tally has reached almost 15 lakh. Currently, India has a total of 14,84,157 cases of coronavirus, with 9,52,744 recoveries and 4,96,988 active cases. Death toll climbed to 33,425 with 654 new fatalities.

This is the sixth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

As many as 35,176 patients have recuperated from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 64.23 per cent. India's coronavirus death rate stands at 3.4 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 tests has crossed 17 million in the country. According to the ICMR, total of 1,73,34,885 samples have been tested up to July 27 with 5,28,082 samples being tested on Monday.

COVID-19 cases have breached 1 lakh mark in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,324 cases on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh's case tally surged to 1,02,349.

In West Bengal, coronavirus tally has crossed 60,000. In a first for West Bengal, more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals on a single day than the number of new cases detected. The state reported 2,112 fresh cases, while 2,166 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The state's death toll has climbed to 1,411.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,83,723 with 7,924 fresh cases. The state's fatalities are up by 227 to 13,883.

With 1,052, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 56,874. Death toll has risen to 2,348 with 22 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, Delhi has now reached the 10th spot in terms of active cases in the country. So far, Delhi has reported 1,31,219 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,16,372 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged, and 3,853 have succumbed to the virus.

Here are state-wise coronavirus active case tally

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -145 Andhra Pradesh- 51,701 Arunachal Pradesh -662 Assam- 8,088 Bihar-13,461 Chandigarh-321 Chhattisgarh-2,529 Dadra Nagar Haveli-380 Delhi-10,994 Goa-1,673 Gujarat- 13,146 Haryana- 6,684 Himachal Pradesh-1,040 Jammu and Kashmir-7,667 Jharkhand-4,824 Karnataka-61,827 Kerala- 9,619 Ladakh-236 Madhya Pradesh-7,978 Maharashtra-1,47,896 Manipur-690 Meghalaya-547 Mizoram-191 Nagaland-811 Odisha-9,371 Puducherry-1,109 Punjab-4,387 Rajasthan-10,124 Sikkim-380 Tamil Nadu-54,896 Telengana-13,753 Tripura-1,565 Uttar Pradesh-26,204 Uttarakhand-2,587 West Bengal-19,502

Also read: COVID-19 fund, relaxing of FDI norms among demands of corporate sector for Stimulus 2.0