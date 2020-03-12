scorecardresearch
Coronavirus update: Here's a list of 62 test centres for COVID-19

According to latest data by the Indian government, 104  positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed; 62 are Indians and 22 foreigners

Any individual suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) can be tested in over 50 laboratories in India, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

According to latest data by the Indian government, 104 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed; 62 are Indians and  22 foreigners. Maharashtra recorded most number of cases of coronavirus (39 total), followed by Kerala (24), Uttra Pradesh (13), Delhi (7), Karnataka (8), Ladakh (4), Andhra Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (4), Telangana (4), Tamil Nadu (1), Jammu and Kashmir (3) Odisha (1), Uttarakhand (1), and Punjab (1).

ALSO READ:  Coronavirus Live Updates: New COVID-19 cases take number to 147 in India

Here's a list of 62 testing sites for COVID-19:

Image credit: ICMR

DELHI

  • All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
  • National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
MAHARASHTRA

  • Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
  • Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
RAJASTHAN
  • Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
  • Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
  • Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
  • SP Med. College, Bikaner
  • RNT Medical College, Udaipur

TAMIL NADU

  • King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
  • Government Medical College, Theni
  • Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
  • Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru
UTTAR PRADESH
  • King's George Medical University, Lucknow
  • Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi  
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
UTTARAKHAND
  • Government Medical College, Haldwani

WEST BENGAL

  • National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
  • IPGMER, Kolkata

MADHYA PRADESH

  • All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
  • National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
KERALA
  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit
  • Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram
  • Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode
  • Govt. Medical College, Thrissur

KARNATAKA

  • Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore  
  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
  • Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
  • Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
  • Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga

GUJARAT

  • BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
  • M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

HARYANA

  • BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
  • Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak

HIMACHAL PRADESH

  • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
  • Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

  • Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar  
  • Government Medical College, Jammu
  • Government Medical College, Srinagar

JHARKHAND

  • MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

MEGHALAYA

  • NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong

MANIPUR

  • J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
  • Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

ODISHA

  • Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar   

PUNJAB

  • Government Medical College, Patiala
  • Government Medical College, Amritsar

PUDUCHERRY

  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

TELANGANA

  • Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
  • Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

TRIPURA

  • Government Medical College, Agartala

BIHAR

  • Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna   

CHANDIGARH 

  • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh   

CHHATTISGARH

  • All India Institute  Medical Sciences, Raipur

ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS

  • Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

ANDHRA PRADESH

  • Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
  • Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
  • GMC, Anantapur
  • Sidhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
  • Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
ASSAM
  • Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
  • Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
  • Silchar Medical College, Silchar
  • Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

