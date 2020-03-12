Coronavirus update: Here's a list of 62 test centres for COVID-19

Any individual suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) can be tested in over 50 laboratories in India, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
According to latest data by the Indian government, 104 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed; 62 are Indians and 22 foreigners. Maharashtra recorded most number of cases of coronavirus (39 total), followed by Kerala (24), Uttra Pradesh (13), Delhi (7), Karnataka (8), Ladakh (4), Andhra Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (4), Telangana (4), Tamil Nadu (1), Jammu and Kashmir (3) Odisha (1), Uttarakhand (1), and Punjab (1).
Here's a list of 62 testing sites for COVID-19:
DELHI
MAHARASHTRA
- All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
- National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
RAJASTHAN
- Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
- Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
- Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
- Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
- Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
- SP Med. College, Bikaner
- RNT Medical College, Udaipur
TAMIL NADU
UTTAR PRADESH
- King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
- Government Medical College, Theni
- Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
- Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru
UTTARAKHAND
- King's George Medical University, Lucknow
- Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
- Government Medical College, Haldwani
WEST BENGAL
- National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
- IPGMER, Kolkata
MADHYA PRADESH
KERALA
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
- National Institute of Virology Field Unit
- Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram
- Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode
- Govt. Medical College, Thrissur
KARNATAKA
- Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
- National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
- Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
- Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
- Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga
GUJARAT
- BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
- M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
HARYANA
- BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
- Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak
HIMACHAL PRADESH
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
- Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
- Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
- Government Medical College, Jammu
- Government Medical College, Srinagar
JHARKHAND
- MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
MEGHALAYA
- NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
MANIPUR
- J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
- Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
ODISHA
- Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
PUNJAB
- Government Medical College, Patiala
- Government Medical College, Amritsar
PUDUCHERRY
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
TELANGANA
- Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
- Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
TRIPURA
- Government Medical College, Agartala
BIHAR
- Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
CHANDIGARH
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
CHHATTISGARH
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS
- Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
ANDHRA PRADESH
ASSAM
- Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
- Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
- GMC, Anantapur
- Sidhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
- Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
- Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
- Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
- Silchar Medical College, Silchar
- Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
