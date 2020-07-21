Coronavirus update: India records 37,148 fresh cases; tally surges to 11.55 lakh

India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 37,148, taking the country's total tally to 11,55,191 on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 28, 084 with 587 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday at 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 4,02,529 active cases. However, the country's number of recoveries stand at 7,24,578.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit Indian sate from coronavirus. The state reported 8,240 fresh cases of corona since yesterday, taking the total tally to 3,18,695. Also, the state reported 176 new deaths which took the toll to 12,030.

Tamil Nadu, which is the second-most affected state from coronavirus, recorded 4,985 new cases. TN's COVID-19 tally has now surged to 1,75,678. Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday crossed 50,000-mark with 4,074 and 1,913 fresh cases, respectively.

National capital Delhi reported 954 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Bihar registered 1,076 cases of coronavirus infection since yesterday. The COVID positive patients tally has climbed to 27,455, including 9,732 death in the state.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh witnessed the highest single-day spike of 110 cases since in the past one day. The state's tally of COVID infected patients has climbed to 1,632. West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir also reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the past one day.

The highest single-day spike of 2,282 COVID-19 cases took West Bengal's tally to 44,769. Similarly, J&K recorded its highest daily increase of 751 corona positive cases. In the past 24 hours, Kerala recorded 794 new cases of coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh 710, Haryana 694, and Punjab 411.

In Goa, 196 new corona cases emerged in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,853. The death in the state has risen to 23 after one person succumbed to the virus yesterday.

Here are state-wise coronavirus cases