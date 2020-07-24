Coronavirus update: India records nearly 50,000 fresh cases, 740 deaths; tally over 12.8 lakh

In a first, India's COVID-19 cases soared by 49,310 in a day, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 12,87,945 on Friday. The death toll climbed to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities in the last 24 hours till Friday at 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's recovery tally stands at 8,17,209 and there is a total of 4,40,135 active cases.

The country's COVID-19 numbers had surpassed 11 lakh three days ago. Since July 2, India added 6 lakh new cases of corona infections. Global coronavirus cases have reached 15.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 631,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In India, West Bengal's COVID-19 tally has crossed 50,000 with record 2,436 new cases.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered 7,998 cases in just a day -- its highest-ever single-day jump. Andhra's coronavirus count has now surged to 72,711.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,47,502 with 9,895 fresh cases. With 298 new deaths, the state's toll has climbed to 12,854. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally has surged to 1,05,829, with the addition of 1,257 new cases. A total of 55 deaths has taken the death toll to 5,927.

With record one-day increase of 1,078, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 52,563. The death toll has risen to 2,257 with 28 new fatalities.

Kerala, on Friday, saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,078 COVID-19 cases, raising infection tally to 16,110. The state's death toll has mounted to 50 with 5 more fatalities.

National Capital Delhi on Friday witnessed a spike of 1,041 new cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases have reached 1.92 lakh in Tamil Nadu with 6,472 new cases. The state reported 88 fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 3,232.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 1,54,28,170 samples as of July 23.

Here are state-wise coronavirus case tally

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -240

Andhra Pradesh- 72,711

Arunachal Pradesh -991

Assam- 28,791

Bihar-31,980

Chandigarh-800

Chhattisgarh-6,254

Dadra Nagar Haveli-770

Delhi-1,27,364

Goa-4,350

Gujarat- 52,477

Haryana- 28,975

Himachal Pradesh-1,834

Jammu and Kashmir-16,429

Jharkhand-6,975

Karnataka-80,863

Kerala- 16,110

Ladakh-1,210

Madhya Pradesh-25,474

Maharashtra-3,47,502

Manipur-2,115

Meghalaya-534

Mizoram-332

Nagaland-1,174

Odisha-21,099

Puducherry-2,420

Punjab-11,739

Rajasthan-33,220

Sikkim-460

Tamil Nadu-1,92,964

Telengana-50,826

Tripura-3,656

Uttar Pradesh-58,104

Uttarakhand-5,445

West Bengal-51,757

