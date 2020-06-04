scorecardresearch
Coronavirus update: India reports highest single-day jump with 9,000 cases; tally surges to 2.16 lakh

Coronavirus updates:  Maharashtra recorded the highest numbers, followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Maharashtra has reported  2,587 deaths, Gujarat 1,122, Delhi 606; Madya Pradesh 371, and West Bengal 345

Coronavirus India updates: As of June 4, India's recovery rate stands at 48%, whereas, the mortality rate is merely 2.8% Coronavirus India updates: As of June 4, India's recovery rate stands at 48%, whereas, the mortality rate is merely 2.8%

India, on Thursday, reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. The country registered 9,303 coronavirus cases and 260 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this India's total tally of COVID-19 cases have climbed to 2.16 lakh, including 1.06 lakh active cases, 1.04 lakh cured/ discharged/ migrated, and 6,075 deaths.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

As of June 4, India's recovery rate stands at 48 per cent, whereas, the mortality rate is merely 2.8 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 70 per cent cases are due to comorbidities.

Among the states, Maharashtra has reported 39,944 active cases of COVID cases, so far. Delhi has second-highest active cases in the country at 13,947. In Tamil Nadu, there are a total of 11,348 active cases of corona. Only Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered zero active cases. Sikkim as only 2 active cases of COVID.

In terms of deaths, Maharashtra recorded the highest numbers, followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Maharashtra has reported  2,587 deaths, Gujarat 1,122, Delhi 606; Madya Pradesh 371, and West Bengal 345.

State/UTs total confirmed cases of coronavirus cases:

  1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands -33
  2. Andhra Pradesh- 4,080
  3. Arunachal Pradesh -38
  4. Assam- 1,672
  5. Bihar-4,390
  6. Chandigarh-301
  7. Chhattisgarh-668
  8. Dadar Nagar Haveli-8
  9. Delhi-23,645
  10. Goa-79
  11. Gujarat- 18,100
  12. Haryana- 2,954
  13. Himachal Pradesh-359
  14. Jammu and Kashmir- 2,857
  15. Jharkhand- 752
  16. Karnataka-4,063
  17. Kerala- 1,494
  18. Ladakh-90
  19. Madhya Pradesh-8,588
  20. Maharashtra-74,860
  21. Manipur-118
  22. Meghalaya-33
  23. Mizoram-14
  24. Nagaland-58
  25. Odisha-2,388
  26. Puducherry-82
  27. Punjab-2,376
  28. Rajasthan-9,652
  29. Sikkim-2
  30. Tamil Nadu-25,872
  31. Telengana-2,891
  32. Tripura-468
  33. Uttar Pradesh-8,729
  34. Uttarakhand-1,085
  35. West Bengal- 6,508

