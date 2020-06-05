Coronavirus update: India reports highest single-day jump with 9,851 new cases; tally surges to 2.26 lakh

India on Friday reported its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases in the past 24-hour. As per union health ministry data, India reported 9,851 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday morning. The death counts in the last 24-hour surged to 273. Overall, India's coronavirus cases tally has now jumped to 2,26,770, out of which 1,10,960 are active cases, 1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,348 deaths were reported, the ministry data added.

India is the world's seventh-most worst affected nation from coronavirus. In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat are the four states where the COVID cases are more than 10,000. Whereas, in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the COVID positive cases are set to breach 10,000 mark. Maharashtra's total confirmed case tally has surged to 77,793; Tamil Nadu 27,256; Delhi 25,004; and Gujarat 18,584. So far, Rajasthan has registered 9,862 COVID cases, and UP 9,237.

In terms of active cases, Maharashtra has reported 41,402 COVID cases and Delhi has 14,456 cases. In Tamil Nadu, there are a total of 12,134 active cases. Only Andaman and the Nicobar Islands has registered zero active cases. Sikkim as only two active cases of COVID-19.

In terms of deaths, Maharashtra recorded the highest numbers, followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Maharashtra has reported 2,710 deaths, Gujarat 1,155, Delhi 650, Madya Pradesh 377, and West Bengal 355.

According to the health ministry, over 70 per cent cases are due to comorbidities. As of June 5, India's recovery rate stands at 48.2 per cent, whereas, the mortality rate is merely 2.8 per cent.

State/UTs total confirmed cases of coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -33

Andhra Pradesh- 4,223

Arunachal Pradesh -42

Assam- 1,988

Bihar-4,493

Chandigarh-301

Chhattisgarh-756

Dadar Nagar Haveli-12

Delhi-25,004

Goa-166

Gujarat- 18,584

Haryana- 3,281

Himachal Pradesh-383

Jammu and Kashmir- 3,142

Jharkhand- 793

Karnataka-4,320

Kerala- 1,588

Ladakh-90

Madhya Pradesh-8,762

Maharashtra-77,793

Manipur-124

Meghalaya-33

Mizoram-17

Nagaland-80

Odisha-2,478

Puducherry-82

Punjab-2,415

Rajasthan-9,862

Sikkim-2

Tamil Nadu-27,256

Telengana-3,147

Tripura-644

Uttar Pradesh-9,237

Uttarakhand-1,153

West Bengal- 6,876

