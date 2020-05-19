Coronavirus update: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows positive results in early tests

Biotechnology company Moderna has said that the preliminary findings of its test for coronavirus vaccine development have shown favourable results. The experimental vaccine appears to be safe and able to trigger an immune response against the infection, Moderna said on Monday. According to global news agency Reuters, the coronavirus vaccine led to production of protective antibodies among a small group of healthy participants. Moderna also said that the vaccine tried on eight people so far must now be repeated in a larger number of people so as to find out its efficacy in the real world.

The vaccine is among over 100 others being developed worldwide to fight against coronavirus pandemic. The technology used by Moderna involving genetic material from the virus called mRNA is comparatively new.

Even as the experimental vaccine showed positive results in the first phase of the trial, there is possibility of many glitches when tested on a bigger subject group, said infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, Dr Amesh Adalja.

"We are investing to scale up manufacturing so we can maximise the number of doses we can produce to help protect as many people as we can from SARS-CoV-2," Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in a statement. "The Moderna team continues to focus on moving as fast as safely possible to start our pivotal Phase 3 study in July and, if successful, file a BLA," he added.

The biotechnology firm signed agreements with Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza Group AG and the US government to produce massive quantities of its coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, shares of Moderna Inc rallied over 30 per cent in the intraday trade Monday after the drugmaker said that its experimental coronavirus vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage trial. Moderna stock has more than tripled since February and risen 240 per cent in the year through Monday's close.

