Coronavirus update: Section 144 imposed in Noida till April 5 as cases surge

Noida Police has imposed Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people in an area, till April 5 to contain the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, a new case of coronavirus was reported in the city, taking the total number of cases to five.

On Thursday, HCL Technologies said in a statement on Thursday that an employee from its Noida office has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Three other patients are infected with coronavirus in Noida this week. Out of the three COVID-19 cases, two have a travel history to France, while one to Indonesia. All of them have now been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

As the number of cases rises in the state, Noida authorities have set up a 300-bed quarantine facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 166 today. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with the maximum number of cases (44). According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total tally includes 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreigners. Three persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died so far.

