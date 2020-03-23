Coronavirus updates: India reports highest number of confirmed cases on the day of Janata Curfew

India reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases on March 22, also the day of the Janata curfew. According to Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the number of positive cases for coronavirus stood at 89, alone on March 22. Therefore, now the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country have climbed to 396. Till last week, the highest single-day rise was 50 cases.

Kerala reported 15 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, whereas in Karnataka 21 people got infected from COVID-19. Bihar reported first death due to coronavirus on March 23. Total seven people have died due to coronavirus in India as of March 22.

Also read: Coronavirus Live updates: PM Modi to interact with industry bodies on economic impact of COVID-19

A total of 18,127 samples from 17,237 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 22 till 6 PM, ICMR said.

"We have done 16 to 17 thousand tests already and India has the capacity to perform 50 to 70 thousand tests a week. There are 111 government labs and more private labs are also being enabled who further have many collection centers," Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said.

The Indian government on Sunday decided to shut down 75 districts across states after the seventh death in the country. Metros, trains and other transport facilities have been suspended till March 31.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive novel coronavirus cases in the country as of March 22, 6:30 pm. In Maharashtra, 64 people have got infected from coronavirus and three have died. In Kerala, a total of 45 confirmed cases have emerged so far. On the other hand, in Delhi 27, in Karnataka 26 and in Gujarat 23.

Also read: Coronavirus: ICMR approves six private labs for COVID-19 tests

Also read: Where will Modi govt find money to fight coronavirus? $563 mn fund hopelessly small