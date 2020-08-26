COVID-19 update in India: Coronavirus cases cross 32 lakh; recovery rate rises to 76.2%

India's coronavirus cases have increased to more than 32 lakh with a spike of 67,151 cases on Wednesday, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported on 30 January 2020.

The total number of recoveries rose to 24,67,759 pushing the recovery rate to 76.2 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. On the other hand, COVID-19 related fatalities in India have climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. There are 7,07,267 active cases of coronavirus in the country presently which comprise 21.8 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

According to the ICMR, 3,76,51,512 samples have been tested up to August 25 with 8,23,992 samples being tested on Tuesday. The health ministry on Tuesday said there has been an exponential decline in the positivity rate in COVID-19 despite an exponential increase in testing. The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Presenting a mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender, Bhushan said 69 per cent COVID-19 fatalities include male and 31% per cent female.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally has increased to 7 lakh on Wednesday with the addition of 10,425 cases, while 329 fatalities have taken the death toll to 22,794.

On the other hand, Delhi has reported 1,544 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,64,071 in the 24 hours span. It is the first time in over a month that the number of new infections has crossed 1,500-mark in the national capital. Consequently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in West Bengal mounted to 2,909 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease since yesterday. Rajasthan registered 13 new fatalities in 24 hours, which took the death toll to 980.

In Telangana, 10 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus on Wednesday. The state's death toll has climbed to 780. In Gujarat 20 COVID-19 patients have died, taking the toll up to 2,930. With 72 new deaths, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 related fatalities have mounted to 3,059.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -677

Andhra Pradesh- 89,932

Arunachal Pradesh -899

Assam- 19,518

Bihar-19,716

Chandigarh-1,456

Chhattisgarh-9,388

Dadra Nagar Haveli-381

Delhi-11,998

Goa-3,149

Gujarat- 14,641

Haryana- 9,489

Himachal Pradesh-1,376

Jammu and Kashmir-7,544

Jharkhand-10,238

Karnataka-82,429

Kerala- 21,296

Ladakh-847

Madhya Pradesh-12,225

Maharashtra-1,66,239

Manipur-1,608

Meghalaya-1,178

Mizoram-503

Nagaland-1,132

Odisha-24,333

Puducherry-3,981

Punjab-14,254

Rajasthan-14,219

Sikkim-418

Tamil Nadu-52,128

Telengana-25,685

Tripura-2,866

Uttar Pradesh-49,575

Uttarakhand-4,600

West Bengal-27,349

