COVID-19 vaccine drive: Check out list of govt COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After vaccinating 1.5 crore health care and frontline workers during the first phase, in the second phase people above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities were being administered the vaccine. Later, the Centre allowed everyone of age 45 years and above, irrespective of co-morbidities, to get the COVID-19 vaccine from April 1 onwards.

COVID-19 vaccine is being administered for free at government facilities. While people above 45 years of age are administered the vaccine at private centres at a ceiling price of Rs 250, COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi NCR run by the state government, central government, MCD or the NDMC are administering the vaccine free of cost. COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi NCR are spread out across the district of the state.

Here is a comprehensive list of district-wise COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi NCR that are taking part in the nationwide inoculation drive:

Central District

Central Aruna Asaf Ali - Govt. Hospital

Central Balak Ram Hospital - MCD facility

Central Burari Hospital - Delhi Govt.

Central Dr. N. C. Joshi Hospital - Delhi Govt.

Central GB Pant Hospital Delhi - Govt.

Central Girdhari Lal Hospital - MCD facility

Central Guru Nanak Eye Hospital - Delhi Govt.

Central Hindu Rao Hospital - MCD facility

Central Kasturba Hospital - MCD facility

Central Lok Nayak Hospital - Delhi Govt.

Central Maulana Azad Dental Institute - Delhi Govt.

Central Maulana Azad Medical College - Delhi Govt.

East District

East Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya - Delhi Govt.

East Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital - Delhi Govt.

New Delhi District

New Delhi Delhi Cantonment General Hospital - Cantonment Board

New Delhi Kalawati Saran Children Hospital - Central Govt.

New Delhi NDMC Charak Palika Hospital DH - NDMC facility

New Delhi Northern Railways - Hospital Railways

New Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital DH - Central Govt.

New Delhi Maternity, Gynae Hospital, New Delhi - Central Govt

North District

North Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital - Delhi Govt.

North Maharishi Valmiki Hospital - Delhi Govt.

North Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital - Delhi Govt.

North-East District

JPC Hospital - Delhi Govt.

North-West District

North West Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Pitampura DH - Delhi Govt.

North West Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH - Delhi Govt.

North West Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH - Delhi Govt.

North West ESI Hospital Rohini DH - Central Govt.

North West Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mangolpuri DH - Delhi Govt.

Shahdara District

Shahdara Delhi State Cancer Institute DH - Delhi Govt.

Shahdara Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan DH -Delhi Govt.

Shahdara Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital DH - Delhi Govt.

Shahdara IG ESI Hospital DH - Central Govt.

Shahdara IHBAS - Delhi Govt.

Shahdara Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur DH - Delhi Govt.

Shahdara Swami Dayanand Hospital DH - MCD Facility

South District

South All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Central Govt.

South Ambedkar Nagar Hospital - Delhi Govt.

South Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) - Delhi Govt.

South PT. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital - Delhi Govt.

South Safdarjung Hospital - Central Govt.

South East

South East ESI Hospital Okhla Phase 1 DH - Central Govt.

South East LNC Hospital, Lajpat Nagar - MCD facility

South East PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji - MCD facility

South West District

South West CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan - Central Govt.

South West Dada Dev Hospital - Delhi Govt.

South West Mansaram Park Dispensary - Delhi Govt.

South West RHTC Najafgarh - Delhi Govt.

South West RTRM Hospital - Delhi Govt.

West District

West Acharya Shree Bhikshuk Govt Hospital - Delhi Govt.

West Deen Dayal UpadhyayHospital - Delhi Govt.

West ESI Hospital Basaidara Pur - Central Govt.

West Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital - Delhi Govt.

West Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital - Delhi Govt.

West Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital- Delhi Govt.

West Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital - MCD facility

