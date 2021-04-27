COVID-19 vaccine registration for 18 to 45 years: How to register via CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu app

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Central Government had announced last week that all citizens above the age of 18 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 onwards. Currently, only people above the age of 45, healthcare and frontline workers are being administered the vaccine. However, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine from May 1.

It will be mandatory to register through CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab, official sources said on April 25.

Registrations on the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app will begin tomorrow, April 28. Here is how citizens in the 18-45 age group can register for the vaccine on CoWin portal and Aarogya Setu app:

How to register on Co-WIN website

Visit cowin.gov.in and log in with your mobile number Click on 'Get OTP' button, and enter the OTP once you receive it. Click on the verify button After verification, the 'Registration for Vaccination' page will open Enter personal details, such as photo ID proof The page will ask if you have any comorbidities, you can answer this by clicking on 'yes' or 'no' Click on 'Register' button at the bottom right after you enter all the details You will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number Once registered, you will be shown the 'Account Details" page, where you can schedule your appointment Click on the 'Schedule Appointment' tab and set your appointment as per your wish

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Download and Install Aarogya Setu app for Android and iOS phones Register yourself on Aarogya Setu app using the on-screen instructions Click on the 'Vaccination' tab. Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP. Now, register for vaccination by filling up the required details.

