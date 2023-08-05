Craft beer maker Lone Wolf expands portfolio, launches two new variants

The bustling city of New Delhi witnessed a remarkable moment in the world of beer as the Indian liquor brand, Lone Wolf, unveiled its highly anticipated beer variants, Alpha and Mavrick, in a captivating launch event held on July 30 at Ambience Mall. The event was graced by beer enthusiasts, industry experts, and curious onlookers, all eager to experience the new flavours and aromas that Lone Wolf had in store.

In a dazzling display of innovation and creativity, Lone Wolf's parent company, Onkara Beverages & Hospitality Pvt Ltd, introduced these two exceptional beer variants to the Indian market, promising to captivate the senses and spark a sense of adventure among beer lovers. The launch marked a significant expansion of the brand's portfolio, aiming to provide consumers with an even broader range of choices to tantalise their taste buds.

Lone Wolf Mavrick, with its light and crisp profile, stood as a tribute to the idea of an all-day 100 per cent malt lager. Meanwhile, Lone Wolf Alpha, a Belgian Wit bier, took a delightful twist by offering the anticipated citrus and coriander flavours while maintaining a lighter body than traditional Belgian witbiers. This characteristic makes Lone Wolf Alpha one of the ideal choice for refreshment during scorching summer days. Both variants are crafted with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of less than 5 per cent.

At the launch event, Atul Kumar Singh, the Co-Founder & MD of Lone Wolf, expressed his dedication to crafting distinct flavour profiles that cater to a diverse audience. He emphasised the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and celebrating those who break free from societal norms.

Meanwhile, Anurag K, the Co-Founder & COO, echoed this sentiment by stating that Lone Wolf's products were designed to meet the desires of a new generation of experience seekers – individuals who embrace their uniqueness and choose paths less travelled.

The launch event was adorned with the presence of a diverse crowd, each individual sharing in the excitement of discovering these new beer offerings. The atmosphere was electric as attendees immersed themselves in the world of Lone Wolf, sipping on the freshly unveiled Alpha and Mavrick variants while engaging in discussions about the brand's ethos and commitment to providing a premium beer-drinking experience.

Notably, Lone Wolf's impact on the Indian beer market has been striking. While talking to Business Today, Singh said that in its first year of launch (FY 2022-23), the brand achieved an impressive top-line revenue of approximately Rs 20 crore, selling over 1.3 lac cases. The company is poised to more than double its top-line revenue in FY 23-24, with its recently established production facility in Telangana, fuelling its growth ambitions. Lone Wolf also has its sights set on expanding its reach to the markets of Karnataka and Goa.

With a production approach spanning Punjab and Telangana, Lone Wolf distinguishes itself through its low-additive, low-enzyme, and high-quality ingredients sourced from both European and domestic markets. The brand's commitment to enriching the beer-drinking experience is evident in its plans to introduce new variants every year.

Lone Wolf's launch event showcased not only its products but also its dedication to creating a strong brand identity in the beer segment. The release of Alpha and Mavrick has undoubtedly marked a significant chapter in the brand's journey, captivating the palates of beer enthusiasts and giving them two new products to enhance their experience of drinking beer.

