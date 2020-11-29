'Cringeworthy, forgettable show': How Twitterati react to Netflix's new reality show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Netflix aired 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', a reality show giving a peek into the ostentatious lives of four women who are wives of Bollywood actors, on November 27 and netizens have a lot to say about it.

Twitterati is comparing the show to Netflix's another reality drama 'Indian Matchmaking' which was deemed extremely cringeworthy by many. The show hosts many cameos of Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. It is produced by Karan Johar.

Some people also roasted the show's maker, Karan Johar and the star kids who appeared on the show. "My biggest takeaway three episodes into The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is that Karan Johar seems to have no *real* friends.", said one user.

Also read: 'RIP Madonna' trends on Twitter as users mistake singer for Maradona

Also read: BMC acted with malice, must pay Kangana Ranaut for damages: Bombay HC