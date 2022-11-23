Cristiano Ronaldo hit with ban, hefty fine by FA for smashing fan’s phone

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, just a day after parting ways with Manchester United, has landed himself in the middle of another controversy because of his unruly behaviour with a fan after a match in the English Premier League (EPL) in April.

Ronaldo, after the match between Manchester United and Everton earlier in 2022, snatched a young fan's phone as he attempted to take a selfie with the Portuguese superstar. Everton had defeated Manchester United and while the Portuguese striker was heading back to the dressing room, he smashed a fan's phone.

Reportedly, Ronaldo wasn’t happy with the youngster taking his photo and was later cautioned by Merseyside Police. The FA decided to ban Ronaldo for two games and sanctioned a fine of 50,000 pounds.

However, it should be noted that this ban will be effective the next time he takes the field for any club and has no effect on his matches with Portugal at the FIFA World Cup.

The FA's official statement reads, "Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3. The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022 was improper.”

“An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions,” it further added.