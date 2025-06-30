'Crop tops ok, not slippers': User flags double standards in office dress code, leaves netizens divided

A Reddit user recently discussed the dress code at his workplace, stating that it seemed to be riddled with double standards. The user said in his post that at his workplace, which allegedly has no dress code, he was instructed by his boss not to wear slippers to work.

In the post titled 'Dresscode double standards: crop tops ok, slippers not ok,' the user mentioned that his role did not involve attending meetings or any other situation that demands one to be dressed in formal wear.

"I work at a digital news website where there’s no official dress code. Some women coworkers wear crop tops that expose the navel, and I have no issue with that. But here’s what bothers me: I was once told by my boss not to wear slippers. My role doesn’t involve attending meetings or any situation that demands formal wear. So why the double standard? If others can dress comfortably, why can’t I wear slippers as long as I’m doing my job well?" the user wrote.

The post went viral and left netizens divided, with some users backing the need for wearing something other than slippers at work. Others, however, backed the user over his right to wear comfortable footwear at his workplace.

"Go barefoot so your supervisor will request you to wear at least slippers," a user commented in jest.

"Slippers are dangerous during evacuations as per Health and Safety ISO standards. Your company is ensuring your safety. This is followed in all MNCs," another user explained.

"Dude, I understand you feel comfortable in slippers, but still! I'm not with crop-tops and stuff either, but since it is not my workplace so it's not my rules! Either follow their rule or make your own place where you follow yours! And btw, "No dresscode" doesn't mean anything to wear. You gotta keep yourself in an attire that says you belong there," a user commented.

"Ask your boss for the reason. Get the HR involved if they say that it's not allowed and you're sure that there's truly no dress code," a user weighed in.