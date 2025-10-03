‘Custom babus steal cigarettes, chocolates…’: How a TN importer’s complaint blew up into a corruption controversy

Social media is abuzz with stories of how entrepreneurs had to pay the customs department thousands and lakhs of rupees to get their goods to be released. The Ministry of Finance’s order to probe the allegations of bribery made by Tamil Nadu-based logistics firm Wintrack Inc against Chennai Customs has led many-a skeletons tumbling from closets.

After the founder of Wintrack, Prawin Ganeshan, spoke about bribery demands he faced from the customs department, many other entrepreneurs took to social media to share their grievances.

Among the many instances shared online, a businessman said he had to pay Rs 47,000 to get his consignment released, while another spoke of a book, signed by the author to the recipient, which was not released because they claimed there was a mismatch in the name of the recipient. Another X user said he had to pay Rs 11,000 to release a shipment worth $140 (over Rs 12,000).

Anil Kumar, a social media content creator by the name ‘AnilShipSailor’, who shares videos and posts about his life and experiences as a merchant navy sailor, said no one wants to come to India by ship. He said that port officers ransack the ship’s provision stores, take away bags and bags of coffee, chicken, biscuits and whatever they can land their hands on. They will also take away bagfulls of alcohol, cold-drinks, cigarettes, he said. Kumar said the standing orders remain that whatever the port officials demand the crew should hand it over for fear of retaliation. He said it is not only Indian ships that face it, but perhaps all foreign ships too.

Customs officials are shameless leeches. pic.twitter.com/8K9u5cA1hH — Ram (@ramprasad_c) October 2, 2025

If now you have taken cognizance of this maybe also look into the complaint of merchant mariners on how custom babus steal cigarette, chocolate and alcohol from ship pantries



Really damaging to India's image https://t.co/0b5Yo0HGvd — Viceroy Muji Pepe, Earl of Lutyens (@mujifren) October 2, 2025

₹47,000, that’s the bribe a businessman was forced to pay Chennai Customs just to get his consignment released. Out of fear, he moved business to Bangalore instead of fighting them. This is not regulation, this is extortion.



Dear @ChennaiCustoms, if these allegations are true,… pic.twitter.com/LsBU1Khc6I — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) October 2, 2025

Since the Customs department is in the news, I thought I'd tell a Customs story.



A friend of mine got a book from abroad, sent to him by the author. It was addressed to him as Mr. Surname (since the actual name isn't relevant to this story).



The customs sought an ID from him… — Ashwin Mahesh (@ashwinmahesh) October 2, 2025

In 2019, I visited the customs department to find a missing parcel. https://t.co/p5LeHHFgpH pic.twitter.com/gTCJ87NfvV — Kiran Jonnalagadda (@jackerhack) October 2, 2025

Had ordered small industrial equipment, had to pay 11k to release the shipment with a value of 140 USD 🤡.



The manufacturer themselves stopped direct shipping to India due to these paisa vasool policies by customs. Companies have to write this off as business expense 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/J8A4oshr1r pic.twitter.com/b4ccpFImnU — Sid_DHFM (@wakeupSiddu) October 2, 2025

Had to visit customs asst commissioner in Blr air cargo complex few years back since a query wasn’t getting resolved & shipment was held back.

Normally we let CHA handles such issues or at worst commercial team manager visits but in this case the AC , an ego maniacal babu, wanted… https://t.co/vjvcxrSonI — Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) October 2, 2025

The corruption in India Customs goes back to 1964, the year when Japan hosted the Olympics and launched the Shinkansen bullet train. Here is the anecdote in my late father’s own words. This covers both Calcutta airport and Madras port. At the time, his salary was a few hundred… — A rose is (@implisci) October 2, 2025

I urge all new-age entrepreneurs to collectively demand action against these customs officers.



If decisive action is taken, it will send a strong message ensuring that even departments like MCA, GST, and others think twice before harassing entrepreneurs.



They must understand… https://t.co/YtECqMLk9w — Defence Brat (@DefenceBrat) October 2, 2025

About 20 yrs ago, I used to visit India from US yearly. I would bring a good amount chocolates and toys for relatives. The quantity was not anywhere near what can be considered commercial and within my personnel luggage and often bought from duty free shops. The airport customs… https://t.co/BlrQBa8jkm — Shiva (@Shiva_Uvacha) October 2, 2025

WINTRACK VS CHENNAI CUSTOMS

According to the ministry, a senior officer from the Department of Revenue has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual probe. Wintrack founder, Prawin Ganeshan, announced on X that it would shut down its India import-export operations from October 1, due to relentless harassment by Chennai Customs officials. He said that his firm faced retaliation after exposing bribery demands by the customs department.

Chennai Customs said that Wintrack has an “established pattern of making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and bribery” on social media, which are then deleted after the department issues a rebuttal. It said that the shipment of the company was found misclassified and contained USB charging cables with built-in batteries that required an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificate under the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022. It said no bribes were demanded and all the procedures were fully followed.

To this claim, Ganeshan responded by saying that he had personally met an officer to convey his grievance about the bribery demands. "Shipment was released upon total bribe of Rs 2,10,000 for a value of $6993 USD. I know department will cook up some stories to refuse their claim. I have documented evidence with names and money paid,” he said.

Ganeshan, referring to the customs department’s rebuttal, asked how was anyone supposed to sell a massager without a charging cable. "EPR and LMPC compliances were manually requested for the first time, causing delays and demurrages. The law has loopholes, and officers exploit them at their discretion,” he said.