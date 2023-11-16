CWC 2023: 'What a display of team spirit,' says Shah Rukh Khan after India's big win against New Zealand in semi-final; Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, others react

The highly awaited semi-final showdown between India and New Zealand was a star-studded affair with many celebrities in presence, including those from the film industry. Not only did these celebs enjoy the brilliant performances of the Indian cricket team, but also took to social media to share their excitement around the same.

Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer followed by Mohammed Shami's demolition job in bowling on Wednesday powered India into the World Cup final.

Following India's big win against the Kane Williamson-led team, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others took to social media to share their happiness.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a photoshopped picture of Team India walking towards the World Cup trophy and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best....India !!!”

Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best….India !!! pic.twitter.com/SKmQp0nSj9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 15, 2023

"When I don't watch we WIN!," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on X.

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who witnessed the thrilling match live, wrote on his Instagram story, "What a stellar performance. #TeamIndia. Such a treat to watch our champions excel on the field and win their way through the semis. Huge congratulations to Virat Kohli for setting yet another record, and Mohammed Shami for his brilliant 7 wicket haul! Super excited for the finals! Can't wait to get the cup home. #INDvsNZ #CWC23"

Anupam Kher shared a video from the match and wrote in Hindi, "And this is how victory is achieved!..."

Anushka Sharma, sharing a picture of her husband Virat Kohli wrote, "God is the best script writer! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."

She also shared a picture of some of the members of the Indian cricket team and wrote, “This. gun. team".

Among those present at the Wankhede stadium to watch the India vs New Zealand match live were David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma and others.

