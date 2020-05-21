Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi expresses solidarity with West Bengal, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his solidarity with people of West Bengal and Odisha as cyclone Amphan battered the two states.

The Prime Minister said that he would pray that the situation normalises at the earliest. He said no stones will be left unturned in helping the affected.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee calls Cyclone Amphan bigger disaster than coronavirus; cites damages worth Rs 1 lakh crore

National Disaster Response Force teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts, he pointed out.

My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

The PM added that top officials were closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.

NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

"In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," the prime minister tweeted.

Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

Super cyclone Amphan made a landfall in Odisha and West Bengal's coastal districts on Wednesday evening. The cyclonic storm has caused massive devastation, killing 12 in West Bengal.

The heavy rainfall and wind disrupted power supply and internet services in West Bengal.

However, on Thursday, cyclone Amphan weakened significantly and moved over to Bangladesh, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the rescue and relief operations in West Bengal and Odisha today. Minimal loss of lives was reported due to accurate forecast by the IMD and timely deployment of NDRF troops, NCMC said.

West Bengal government informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in the cyclone-affected areas. Odisha said that damages were limited to agriculture.

According to the weatherman, Amphan was the fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in the last 100 years.

Also read: Cyclone Amphan lay centered around 240 km south of Bengal's Digha

Also read: Amphan Cyclone landfall today: Time, speed, list of cities, states to be affected by super storm