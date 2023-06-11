Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', expected to cross Gujarat coast on Thursday

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)", the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over east central Arabian Sea lay centred about 480 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch on Sunday morning, the IMD said. "VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) 'Biparjoy' intensified into an ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) at 5:50 am today (Sunday), about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya.

"To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of June 15 as VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm)," the IMD tweeted.

Check out the latest developments here: