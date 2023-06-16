Cyclone Biparjoy to bring heavy rains in Rajasthan today; 22 people injured in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening, is expected to weaken further on Friday and move into a depression by the evening of June 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

At 0230 of Today, 16th June the SCS BIPARJOY lay centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya. it would further move NE-wards and weaken into a CS by early morning of 16th and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan. June 15, 2023

The intensity of the cyclone reduced from very severe to severe after the storm made landfall on Thursday. At least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas, Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat said.

In addition to this, 23 animals have also been killed and heavy rains coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages.

IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, in an interview with ANI, said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centered towards Saurashtra-Kutch, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday.

"Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards and crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph. The category has changed to a severe cyclonic storm. There may be heavy rains in Rajasthan on June 16," he said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Western Railways (WR) decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains. In addition to this, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railways for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR.

"23 trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short-originated. With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure," said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.