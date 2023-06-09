Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today, likely to affect THESE states

In its latest weather bulletin, the India Meterological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to intensify more in the next 36 hours. It will move northwestwards during the next two days, IMD added.



Cyclone 'Biparjoy' on June 7 rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with meteorologists predicting a "mild" monsoon onset over Kerala and "weak" progress beyond the southern peninsula under its influence. Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year.



On June 8, the cyclonic storm was last recorded over the east-central Arabian Sea at 23.30 hrs IST, over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai.



“Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," IMD said in a tweet.



As cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ headed northwards and remained centred about 900 km south-southwest of Gujarat’s coastal Porbandar district on June 8, the weather department earlier advised fishermen to return to the coast from deep sea areas and ports were instructed to hoist Distant Warning signal (DW II).



"Southwest monsoon has advanced yesterday into Kerala and the adjoining Tamil Nadu area. The conditions are favourable for further advance into some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Kerala & some parts of Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours. Also, a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, monsoon will advance to northeastern states during the next 48 hours," DG IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said today.

Southwest monsoon has advanced yesterday into Kerala and the adjoining Tamil Nadu area. The conditions are favourable for further advance into some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Kerala & some parts of Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours. Also, a low-pressure area… pic.twitter.com/K1AQC6EP1c — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023



High-speed winds are expected to affect weather in the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts till June 10, IMD said in a statement. Gale wind can reach a speed of 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph over the central Arabian Sea.



The severe cyclonic storm will most likely affect the adjoining areas of the west-central and south Arabian Sea, IMD said. Besides that, coasts of north Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa are expected to be affected.



According to Skymet Weather, there will be a significant rise in rainfall in India's Western Coast, from Kerala to Maharashtra. The cyclone will help the monsoon arrive in Mumbai on time. Between June 8 and 10, sea conditions along the shores of Karnataka and Maharashtra will be turbulent to extremely turbulent. Similarly, from June 9 to 12, sea conditions along the Gujarat coast are expected to be rough.



The weather department further predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to happen over Andaman & Nicobar Island, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh for the next three to four days.



According to IMD, light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered activity over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the week.



Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 8-10 June; Kerala during 8-12 June; Lakshadweep during 9th-11 June; and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 10-12 June, IMD said.



IMD also predicted that Mumbai and Konkan regions will most probably receive rainfall till June 12. Mumbai is likely to see strong winds and high waves along its coast and scattered rains are said to happen all over Maharashtra with Mumbai and Pune likely to receive some intense rainfall from 8 to 10 June.



The name 'Biparjoy' was suggested by Bangladesh. 'Biparjoy' means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in Bengali. The naming of cyclones is done in a rotational system across countries, with particular guidelines in place.

