Cyclone Michaung: Viral videos show extent of mayhem in flood-hit Chennai

Chennai is grappling with extreme floods due to Cyclone Michaung, resulting in widespread devastation. Images and videos circulating on social media platforms display the alarming severity of the cyclone's impact, with uprooted trees, collapsed electricity poles, and streets submerged in water.

Critical city infrastructure such as hospitals, railway tracks, and residential zones are severely affected due to this flooding.

Videos of a flooded Chennai airport have also gone viral on X. People shared footage showing how the roads had become absolutely impassable due to flooding. The posts are so numerous that #CycloneMichaung has occupied the top spot on the X trends list all day.

Worst ever Cyclone in the recent times for Chennai. Rain is not slowing down, got stuck in this Cyclone Michaung In & Around Chennai Fellow Citizens Be Safe 🙏#ChennaiFloods #ChennaiRains2023 #ChennaRains #ChennaiCyclone

pic.twitter.com/QsyxzqQU1i — Poonamverse (@PoonamVerse) December 4, 2023

Flooding due to Cyclone Michuang at the World Trade Center Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India 🇮🇳 | 4 December 2023 | #CycloneMichaung #Cyclone #ChennaiFloods #ChennaiRains #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/C30gLOScGC — Simon ekpa after Mazi Nnamdi KANU (@EkpaKanu) December 4, 2023

Madras International Meenambakkam Airport was flooded with ankle-deep water on the runways, according to pictures and videos that went viral on X. The Chennai airport was closed from 9.40 a.m. to 11.40 a.m., according to PTI.

The Marina Beach, a municipal landmark, was also submerged by the heavy rains on Monday.

The heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have wreaked havoc in Chennai, causing widespread flooding, disrupting flights, and throwing daily life into disarray.

The incessant downpour has led to the cancellation of 70 flights, leaving passengers stranded and transportation severely hampered. The airport's runway and tarmac remain submerged, hindering operations and grounding flights.

Meanwhile, 12 domestic outbound flights and four foreign flights have been cancelled from Chennai foreign Airport. The Chennai airport authorities diverted three international flights to Bengaluru due to inclement weather.

The flooding has also inundated roads and streets, making it difficult for people to move around the city. Many areas have been declared waterlogged, and residents are facing challenges in accessing essential services.

The storm's impact has extended beyond transportation and infrastructure, affecting people's daily routines and livelihoods. Many schools and businesses have been forced to close, and individuals are struggling to maintain a sense of normalcy amidst the disruptions.

Authorities are working diligently to address the situation and provide relief to those affected. They are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours, as Cyclone Michaung continues its path towards Andhra Pradesh. After battering Chennai with torrential downpours, the cyclone is expected to make landfall near Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport closed till Tuesday morning as rain hammers city