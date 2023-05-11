Cyclone Mocha: IMD says cyclone to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, 6 NDRF teams deployed in Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has warned that Cyclone Mocha could intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Following this, several units of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have been placed on high alert in West Bengal to handle the situation.

Besides, six NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal. Of these, three teams have been deployed at Ramnagar 1 block, Ramnagar 2, and Haldia in East Midnapore, and the other three teams have been deployed at Gosaba Kultali and Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas and two teams at Hingalganj and Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

On Wednesday, IMD said that the deep depression developed in the Bay of Bengal will turn into Cyclone Mocha today (May 11) and will turn into a very severe storm by the afternoon of May 12. The landfall of the cyclone is said to be on the morning of May 14 at Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kukpyu in Myanmar. The wind speeds can reach 130 kmph, over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around May 12.

Deep Depression, intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha and lay centered about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) at 0530 hrs IST of today the 11th May. To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by mid-night of today. pic.twitter.com/n6AfDv5YaP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2023



The IMD has said Mocha will have a maximum speed of 130 kmph during landfall. But how much it will affect Bengal is not yet clear. The landfall of the cyclone will be between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Fishermen and people have been warned not to venture near the sea: Sanjib Banerjee, Deputy Director General IMD, Kolkata, a report in ANI said.

Deep Depression lay centered near 10.8 N and 88.2 E, about 500 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1250 km south-southwest of Cox s bazaar (Bangladesh) at 2330 hrs IST of today the 10th May. To intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm by early morning of today the 11th May. pic.twitter.com/sQzZp9l6Tj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2023

The Met department has added that the cyclone over Bay of Bengal will not have any impact on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast.

IMD says #CycloneMocha over Bay of Bengal will not have any impact on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says Met department has not issued any kind of warning for Odisha regarding wind speed or rainfall. The cyclone will move towards… pic.twitter.com/mnh48pMQGZ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 11, 2023



IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the Met department has not issued any kind of warning for Odisha regarding wind speed or rainfall. The cyclone will move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, so there will be no impact on Odisha. However, the conditions will be very rough in the deep sea, reported All India Radio News.

