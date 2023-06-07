Cyclonic storm Biparjoy: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE regions over next 5 days; check details here

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in parts of south India, northeast India, and northwest India over the next 5 days due to the impact of a cyclonic storm Biparjoy emerging in the Arabian Sea. The IMD forecast read: "It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours".

The Met Department has predicted light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds in the following parts of south India, northeast India, and northwest India. Check list here

South India:

1. Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered activity over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days.

2. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 6, June 7, and June 10; Kerala from 06th-10th and South Interior Karnataka on June 9-10.

Northeast India:

1. Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over the region during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Manipur on June 6, Manipur and Mizoram on June 7 and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on June 10.

Northwest India:

1. Light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Northwest India on 06th and 07th June.

2. Thundersquall (speed 50-60 kmph) likely over West Rajasthan on June 06 and June 07 and over East Rajasthan on June 06

Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani warned fishermen to not venture into the deep Arabian Sea for the next 5 days. He said that the weather department is keeping an eye on the monsoon.

Jenamani told news agency ANI: "There is a warning for fishermen in areas like South Arabian Sea, Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep area, Maharashtra, etc. that they should not venture into the deep sea for the next 5 days as the core is 800 km away and the wind coming in 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. But in the coming days till June 9, the wind could reach 120-130 kmph gusting to 135 kmph. We are keeping an eye on the monsoon, monitoring is being done".

Jenamani also said there will be no heat wave in north India for the next 10 days. He added that a temperature rise of 1-2 degrees is being seen in the areas of northern India with cloudy weather in next 10 days.

