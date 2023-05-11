Daler Mehndi's smash hit 'Tunak Tunak' inspires China's road safety campaign; Indian Twitter users call it 'racist'

Punjabi pop artist Daler Mehndi’s smasher hit ‘Tunak Tunak’ from the 1990s has inspired a purported road safety campaign in China. The almost one-minute-long video clip features a Chinese comedian Brother Hao in blackface wearing a turban while performing Indian dance moves from the 1990s. Two other Chinese men also wearing blackface join the comedian on the bike and invite three fair-skinned women.

The women can be seen dressed in blue sequined dresses, typical of dance sequences in Bollywood movies. This video was originally shared by China’s Ministry of Public Security on Chinese social media to educate citizens about the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts.

China’s Ministry of Public Security shared the video with a message: “Seat belts should also be worn in rear seats on cars. Remember when riding a motorcycle, you can’t go on the road without a helmet”.

The video made it to Indian Twitter when columnist and analyst Aadil Brar shared it on the platform and wrote, “You can’t make this up! The official account of the Ministry of Public Security (Chinese police) has used the video of blackfaced Chinese performers who make videos while dancing to Bollywood tunes to teach people about road safety”.

He further wrote, “It’s like someday FBI woke up and started sharing racist videos of Chinese drivers wearing a qipao”. Soon after this video went viral, Indians condemned it as being “racist” and being in poor taste. Former Meta employee Gunjit Singh tweeted: “Even the turban has the communist red star! There is really no escape”.

Another user said: “China is inadvertently making mockery of itself rather than India in these videos. However, it’s quite racist to repeatedly use this template for such purpose. When one puts down others like this, it’s often an expression of their deeply rooted inferiority complex”.

Another user wrote: “As racist as this video might be at least it’s a testament to the growing cultural export from India. The world barely knows about Chinese culture other than some weird herbal medicinal s***. Let’s keep calm and carry on working”.

