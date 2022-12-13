Daniel Craig says 'no regrets' about dropping out of James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig, who epitomised the James Bond character until recently, spoke to Business Today about not playing the spy character anymore and his upcoming movie 'Glass Onion'.

Daniel Craig, in an exclusive conversation with Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, BTTV said that he discussed with co-producer Barbara Broccoli, "So let's kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at [age] 23, start at 25, start at 30." Craig mentioned that he doesn’t want to go back to playing Bond. "I suppose I would be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it. The sacrifice that he makes in the movie was for love and there's no greater sacrifice. So it seemed like a good thing to end on,” Daniel mentioned.

Daniel Craig said, “ My career is just kicking off. I am fortunate enough to play James Bond all these years and would like to show gratitude for the new opportunities at hand. I am very lucky to have worked with such incredible actors.”

Daniel Craig will be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as a detective. This time around, he will be seen solving a murder mystery in Greece. Prior to this, Daniel Craig was everyone’s favourite James Bond till he dropped off from the franchise in ‘No Time To Die’. The actor took over Bond’s role in 2006 and declared his last film as Bond in 2021. Revealing that he has no regrets, Craig said that he needed his character to die in order to move on from Bond.

On being asked about his favourite part of working in Glass Onion, “ I think I have always been working in the movie and the atmosphere that we create on the set with other people is incredible. Sometimes I think, what we find funny doesn’t mean the world finds it funny too. It was an immense fun to shoot this movie and these incredible actors add spice to that.

