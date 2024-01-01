David Warner retires from ODIs, keeps Champions Trophy 2025 option open

Australian cricketer David Warner has announced retirement from one day international (ODI) cricket. This announcement follows his earlier confirmation of quitting Test cricket after Australia's forthcoming match against Pakistan in Sydney.

The 37-year-old opening batsman, however, clarified that his cricket career will continue in select tournaments, specifically making himself eligible for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"I've got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," he said at a presser in Sydney.

"That was something that I had said through the (2023) World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement.

"So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other (Twenty20) leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit.

"I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up," he added. "If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available."

The Champions Trophy will be played in 2025 in Pakistan. Warner will continue to be available in the T20 format, with the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States a target.

Warner's decision means Australia will now look for a new opener for their three-match series against the West Indies in February, followed by a two-Test series in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Warner also reflected on his career's milestones during a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

