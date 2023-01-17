Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi, married for second time, sister Haseena Parkar’s son tells NIA

Alishah Parkar, the son of Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials that the fugitive mafia boss is in Karachi and has married for the second time. The underworld gangster has not yet divorced his first wife Maizabin. Parkar further revealed that Maizabin gets in touch with people through WhatsApp calls.

He said in his statement dated September 2022 to the central agency, as accessed by the news agency ANI: “Dawood Ibrahim shows that he had divorced his first wife, but the fact is it’s wrong.” Alishah also told the central agency that he met Ibrahim’s first wife in Dubai in July 2022. This is when Maizabin told him about Dawood’s second marriage.

As per ANI, Parkar also believes that the underworld don’s second marriage could be his attempt to shift the investigative agencies’ focus away from Maizabin. He also gave information about Dawood’s brothers– Sabir Ibrahim Kaskar, Noora Ibrahim Kaskar, Mustaqeem Ibrahim Kaskar, Iqbal Kaskar, Anees Ibrahim, and Mohammed Humayoon Ibrahim Kaskar.

Parkar said that one of Ibrahim’s brothers– Sabir Ibrahim Kaskar -- died during a gang war in Mumbai in 1983-84. Sabir is survived by his wife Shenaaz. He also has two children Shiraz and Shahziya. While Shiraz died due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, his daughter Shahziya lives with her husband Mozzam Khan, an estate agent.

Ibrahim’s second brother Noora Ibrahim Kaskar died 7-8 years ago in Pakistan. His first wife Shafika also died. He married a second time to Reshma, who lives in Pakistan. Noora and Shafika have a daughter named Saba. Iqbal Kaskar has been lodged in Thane jail for the last five years. His wife Rizwana lives in Dubai along with her daughter Aiman and daughters Hafsa and Aiman. Iqbal and Rizwana have two more children– son Rizwan, who is lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, and daughter Zara who lives in Spain.

Anees Ibrahim’s wife is Tehsin and they have five children together– three daughters and two sons. Three daughters are Shamim (married to Shahdab Khan from Mumbai and lives in Dubai); second daughter Yasmin (married to Asghar from Pakistan and lives in Karachi); and Aana (married to Salik from Pakistan and lives in Karachi) whereas the two sons are Ibrahim (married to Quratulain from Pakistan) and Mehran (studying in London). Apart from his daughter Shamim and son Mehran, Anees’ family lives in Pakistan.

Parkar added, “Mustaqeem Ibrahim Kaskar’s wife’s name is Seema. He has 2 daughters, whose name is Seher (who married Khalid in Lucknow), and lives in Lucknow. Second daughter Ammina (unmarried and done LLb, LLM from London), practicing in Dubai. She has two sons named Owais (he is married to Guddu Pathaan’s daughter) and Humza (studying) lives in Dubai.”

Alishah further mentioned that Humayoon Ibrahim Kaskar died 4-5 years ago and is survived by his wife Shahin and two daughters Mariya and Samiya. Both his daughters are unmarried and live in Karachi. Apart from them, Ibrahim also has two sisters– Saida Hassan Miya Waghle and Haseena Parkar.

Alishah mentioned that Saida married Hassan Miya, who are survived by four children– Nazma, Pinky, Sajid and Sameer (alias Lala). Haseena Parkar married Ibrahim Parkar, both of whom are no more. They have two sons– Danish (who died in a car accident), Alishah and two daughters Kaushiya and Umera.

(With ANI, India Today inputs)

