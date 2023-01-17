From Prince Harry to Meme King: Internet goes berserk over Duke of Sussex's tell-all memoir 'Spare'

After the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dominated not only the tabloids but also became a butt of jokes on the Internet, all thanks to the revelations in his memoir. While some netizens poked fun at the Duke for sharing way too much or as it is called too much information (TMI) in modern parlance, others said that these are all first-world complaints.

Here are some of the memes that users made out of the Spare saga

information about prince harry ive learnt against my will today pic.twitter.com/s7ABlFPOWs January 5, 2023

Ok this blew up.



A user who goes as Grumpy Knickers on Twitter wrote, “If all these Prince Harry memes were published in a book, it would probably sell more copies than Spare.”

If all these Prince Harry memes were published in a book it would probably sell more copies than ‘Spare’.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uFV0elIiO5 — Grumpy Knickers (@Grumpyknickers) January 11, 2023

Another user shared a screenshot from an opinion piece and wrote, “Prince Harry please”. The screenshot read, “We all should know less about each other.”

Taking aim at Prince Harry’s “todger” tantrums, a netizen wrote that he belongs to the subarctic and has never heard of anyone freezing their ****. The user wrote, “I’m from the subarctic and in all my life I’ve never heard of a guy freezing his ****. But I suppose it could happen if you wet yourself. Perhaps that explains it. Now that we all know what a “todger” is please…. Shut up Harry! (sic)”

I'm from the subarctic and in all my life I've never heard of a guy freezing his junk. But I suppose it could happen if you wet yourself. Perhaps that explains it. Now that we all know what a todger is please...#ShutUpHarry! 🍁🙄 pic.twitter.com/er7RYM0OIr — PJ Yukon Poet Laureate 🍁 (@PJ_Yukon) January 16, 2023

YouTuber Jay D Cartere said that this was a very weird revelation to make in public.

What a weird thing to put out into the public pic.twitter.com/FeuygLrjfH — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) January 11, 2023

A user who goes by the username itizwhatitiz35 wrote that it is funny how the most privileged people have the most complaints about life. The user wrote, “It’s funny how the most privileged people complain the most about how terrible their life is.”

It’s funny how the most privileged people complain the most about how terrible their life is. #ShutUpHarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/CceFGPZX4R — . (@itizwhatitiz35) January 13, 2023

Not only Twitter, but netizens also shared memes on Instagram about the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle. A user shared a series of memes on Instagram with the caption, “Prince Harry spilling royal tea in his memoir.”

But what are these revelations that have sparked such a social media uproar? From a brawl with his brother and future king Prince William of Wales to killing 25 people while serving in Afghanistan, Prince Harry has stirred a hornet’s nest with his memoir.

He also claimed in his book that Prince William knocked him to the floor during an argument at his London home over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, back in 2019. According to Harry, William grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the floor, after which Harry landed on a dog’s bowl. William had reportedly called Meghan “difficult”, “rude”, and “abrasive”.

Talking about his stint as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, the Duke of Sussex wrote, “It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed. When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board; Bad people eliminated before they could kill Good people.”

In this memoir, he also went on and called wearing a Nazi sign to a party in 2005 as “one of the biggest mistakes of my life.”

