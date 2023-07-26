'Dead for us', says father of Indian woman Anju who married her Pakistani lover she met on Facebook 

Gaya Prasad Thomas, father of Anju, said that she is dead to the entire family. He added that he cannot have any bond with a woman who left her husband and her children. Earlier this month, Anju had travelled to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and married her Pakistani lover Nasrullah, who she met on Facebook.

Anju had converted to Islam to marry her lover Nasrullah. Their union was formalised in a nikkah ceremony at the district courts in Upper Dir. After conversion, she now has the name Fatima, as per an India Today report.

She was escorted to her in-laws’ home from the court under police protection due to security reasons. Anju had entered Pakistan from the Wagah Border. She came to Delhi from Bhiwadi and then travelled to Amritsar. From there, she went to the Wagah Border and later entered Pakistan.

“She is dead to us. I don’t have any updates about her and she can do anything as we have nothing to do with her. I have not talked to her for the past one year,” Anju’s father said. Thomas asked, “How could I have a bond with a woman who not only left her husband but also her children?”

When asked if Anju returned to India after her visa expires, her father said it does not matter to him even if she died. Her now husband Nasrullah had said that Anju will go back to India on August 20 when her visa expires. He added that she is living in a separate room of his home with other female members of his family.

Earlier, he had also claimed Anju is “mentally disturbed and eccentric” but not involved in any affair. He added that it was wrong on her part to go to Pakistan without informing any of her family members.

Anju was already married while in India. Her husband Arvind, who is in Rajasthan, was hopeful that his wife would return soon. The two have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Arvind told the police that his wife left home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later got to know that she had gone to Pakistan. He told AajTak that he is in touch with Anju and has urged her to come back soon.

“My son-in-law is a very simple person. She is eccentric but my daughter will not have any affair with her friend. She is of free nature, but she will never get into all this. I can guarantee this,” Thomas was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)

