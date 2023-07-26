OpenAI shuts down tool to detect AI-written text due to low accuracy

OpenAI recently announced the discontinuation of its AI classifier tool, which was designed to distinguish between human and AI-generated writing. The decision came as a result of the tool's low accuracy rate. In an updated blog post, OpenAI stated that it is diligently working to incorporate feedback and exploring more effective techniques for verifying the provenance of text.

As OpenAI shuts down the tool for detecting AI-generated text, the company is now committed to developing and deploying mechanisms that will enable users to identify AI-generated audio and visual content. However, details on the specific features of these mechanisms have not been disclosed yet.

OpenAI was transparent in admitting that the classifier had never been particularly adept at detecting AI-generated text and even cautioned that it could produce false positives, where human-written content might be wrongly identified as AI-generated. The company had earlier expressed hope that the classifier's performance would improve with the accumulation of more data.

The emergence of ChatGPT, OpenAI's conversational AI model, created a significant impact and became one of the fastest-growing applications in recent times. Consequently, concerns started to rise across various sectors regarding the potential misuse of AI-generated text and art. Educators, in particular, feared that students might rely solely on ChatGPT to complete their homework assignments instead of actively learning the material. The situation became so concerning that certain educational institutions, such as the New York schools, took the drastic step of banning access to ChatGPT on their premises, citing worries about accuracy, safety, and academic dishonesty.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Beyond education, the spread of misinformation through AI-generated content became a pressing issue. Studies revealed that AI-generated text, including tweets, could be more convincing than those written by humans. Governments, however, have yet to devise effective strategies for regulating AI, leaving individual groups and organizations to establish their own guidelines and protective measures against the deluge of computer-generated content. Even OpenAI, the company that played a crucial role in sparking the generative AI revolution, admits to currently lacking comprehensive solutions to tackle the issue. The task of differentiating between AI and human work is becoming increasingly difficult, and the situation is only expected to become more challenging over time.

Adding to the company's challenges, OpenAI recently experienced the departure of its trust and safety leader. Concurrently, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched an investigation into OpenAI's information and data vetting practices. OpenAI has chosen not to comment beyond the details provided in its blog post.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India