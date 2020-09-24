scorecardresearch
Dean Jones passes away; Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, David Warner pay respects

Jones was part of World Cup winning team in 1987. He was also the head coach of Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United from 2015 to 2019

Dean Jones was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament - Image source: Twitter.com Dean Jones was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament - Image source: Twitter.com

Dean Jones, former Australian cricketer, passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday. He was 59. Jones, who was is in Mumbai as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL), suffered a massive heart attack around noon. He was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament.

Star Sports, in a statement, said, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest."  

The cricketing fraternity took to social media to mourn the demise of Jones.

Jones was part of World Cup winning team in 1987. He was also the head coach of Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United from 2015 to 2019 and had served as interim head coach of the Afghanistan national team briefly in 2017.

He had played 52 test matches and 164 one-day internationals (ODIs) for Australia during his eight-year-long international career from 1984 to 1992. He scored 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name.

