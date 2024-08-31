'Deeply grateful to Mumbai...': Ace investor Ashish Kacholia takes a dig at Bengaluru after missing flight

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia took a swipe at Bengaluru's infrastructure after the city’s notorious traffic caused him to miss a flight.

Traveling from HSR Layout to Kempegowda International Airport, Kacholia relied on Google Maps, which estimated a 1 hour and 45-minute journey. However, with the city’s heavy traffic and unexpected rainfall, the trip extended to three hours, resulting in a missed flight.

Related Articles

"Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google Maps," Kacholia posted on X, adding a nod to Mumbai’s infrastructure with, "Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city."

His post struck a chord with many, prompting users to share similar stories.

Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps.

Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city.

Life is relative…🤣👍 — Ashish Kacholia (@LuckyInvest_ARK) August 30, 2024

One remarked, "Recently, Google predictions have become quite unreliable. Always ask a local if weather conditions are not good in any part of the city." Another quipped, "Cabbies in B'luru should compulsorily offer washroom breaks in between rides (just like overnight buses do)."

Users also highlighted the broader challenges of navigating Bengaluru’s traffic. One noted, "I think Bangalore is the only place where you can't rely on the travel time shown on Google Maps. Rarely happened in Gurgaon."

Another advised, "Aim to reach the airport 2 hours before take-off time at Bangalore. Add another 30 minutes if the travel slot is in the peak hour. Commute is the biggest productivity killer in this great city."