Dehradun's 'Looteri Dulhan' arrested in Jaipur for allegedly extorting money through Matrimonial websites

The Jaipur police have arrested a woman identified as Seema Agarwal, also known as Nikki, in Dehradun for allegedly extorting money from her husbands through false and serious allegations. Following her arrest, she was brought to Jaipur and presented before a local court, which remanded her to judicial custody for 15 days.

According to Sunil Kumar Jangid, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Murlipura Police Station, Seema Agarwal is accused of targeting affluent individuals through matrimonial websites, marrying them, and subsequently making serious allegations that led to extortion. Reports indicate that she has been involved in multiple marriages, each followed by allegations of dowry harassment and unnatural sex.

In one unusual case, Seema married a businessman from Agra and subsequently filed a police complaint against him, demanding a settlement of Rs 75 lakh. She also married a software engineer from Gurugram, from whom she extorted Rs 10 lakh shortly after their marriage.

The investigation revealed that Seema's most recent victim was a jeweller from Jaipur, who reported that after their marriage in February 2023, she pressured him to make her a partner in his business. When he refused, she allegedly quarrelled with him and fled to Dehradun, taking jewellery and cash valued at Rs 25-30 lakh.

The police's suspicions about Seema's activities were raised during their investigation into her history of similar crimes. Acting on the directives of DCP Jaipur West Amit Kumar, a specialized team was formed to expose her activities, leading to what they dubbed "Operation Looteri Dulhan."

During interrogation, Seema reportedly confessed to her crimes, revealing a pattern of targeting divorced wealthy men. The Jaipur Police have urged anyone else who may have been victimised by similar tactics to come forward and report their experiences.

