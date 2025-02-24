WATCH: Delhi bound US flight escorted by fighter jets to Rome after suspected bomb threat

An American Airlines flight bound for Delhi from New York was forced to land in Rome on Sunday, following a reported 'suspected bomb threat'. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, was escorted by Italian Air Force fighter jets to Leonardo da Vinci International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the diversion was implemented after the crew identified a 'security issue'. The aircraft touched down safely at 5:30 p.m. local time, where it was subsequently inspected by law enforcement authorities.

Upon arrival, all protocols were followed as the aircraft underwent a thorough security check. Italian news agency ANSA indicated that the flight was rerouted at the request of American Airlines, triggered by the need for a security inspection due to a 'suspected bomb threat'.

🚨 INSIDE THE ESCORT MISSION: This stunning footage from an Italian Air Force Eurofighter shows American Airlines #AA292 intercepted mid-air and escorted to Rome-Fiumicino after a bomb threat forced an emergency diversion.



🎥 Must-see footage ⬇️ #AA292 #Breaking NewYork-Delhi pic.twitter.com/rTTdQiLIAY — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) February 23, 2025

After a comprehensive examination, the threat was classified as 'non-credible', allowing the aircraft to be 'cleared to re-depart'. This inspection was in accordance with the Delhi airport's protocols, which require all such threats to be fully investigated regardless of their credibility.

“Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience,” the airline stated.

Passengers aboard the flight, which included nearly 200 individuals, were accommodated overnight in Rome as the crew observed required rest regulations.

The FAA and American Airlines provided reassurance that the safety measures enacted were in line with international aviation regulations.

