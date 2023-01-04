Delhi car horror: From 40 injuries on victim’s body to friend's latest statement, 10 latest points

The death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was killed after being dragged by a speeding car for 12 kms from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on January 1, is a tragedy like no other. As new facts are surfacing, adding layers to the case, it remains to be seen whether the death was caused by negligence only.

The Delhi police have said that CCTV footage shows that Anjali's scooty was hit by a car and its occupants, who instead of getting down and helping the accident victim, fled the spot. Anjali’s two-wheeler was hit by the car, and her body got stuck in the car’s front wheel and she was dragged on the road, which resulted in her death.

Here are the top 10 points we know so far: