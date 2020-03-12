Delhi cinema halls to be shut till March 31 due to coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all cinema halls will be closed till March 31 due to coronavirus.

He has also said that all schools where exams are not being held will remain shut.

"We have sufficient beds for quarantine facilities. Empty flats of DUSIB and under construction hospitals will also be readied," Kejriwal said.

Earlier Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that all Delhi government, aided, a private and civic body run schools will remain shut till March 6.

The Delhi government has declared the coronavirus as an epidemic. This follows WHO declaring the virus as a pandemic.



CoronaVirus declared as an epidemic in Delhi !



All cinema halls,schools,colleges(whose examinations have been held)in Delhi to be closed till 31st March.



CM @ArvindKejriwal announced it after meeting with LG Anil Baijal. pic.twitter.com/klex7MqMVp Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) March 12, 2020 Kejriwal has also announced that disinfecting all public places, including government, private offices and shopping malls, has been made compulsory. All cinema halls,schools,colleges(where exams are not being held)will remain closed till March 31.

We hv made disinfecting all public places,govt/private offices n shopping malls,compulsory.Vacant flats of DUSIB to be used for quarantine : @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/vPEUgrwqst Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) March 12, 2020

Bollywood films Agrezi Medium releasing on March 13 and Sooryavanshi releasing on March 26 might feel the heat of this move.

Kerela too had closed down all cinema halls in the state till March 16.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Union Ministers will not travel abroad. The government had earlier rejected all visas except a few like diplomatic and employment-related.

India has so far reported 73 confirmed cases of the virus out of which Delhi has reported 6 cases.

Also Read: Govt invites EOI to sell entire stake in BPCL; $10 billion net worth must for bidding

Also Read: YES Bank crisis: How SBI executed a perfect 'rescue plan'

Also Read: YES Bank Collapse: ED grills Rana Kapoor; raids continue on second day