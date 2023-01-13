Delhi cold wave: After respite for 2 days, extreme conditions to return from Sunday, says IMD

Delhiites, after facing extreme cold wave conditions in the past few days, will get some respite on Friday and Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has said. Delhi received mild rains on Friday, following which the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degree Celsius. The IMD has said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius.

The met department added that from January 14 to January 17, Delhi will see the next phase of the cold wave, and will be engulfed in a fresh spell of dense fog. The dense to very dense fog will be over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said.

IMD predicts fresh spell of dense to very dense #fog will emerge again over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tCGpN9ZkhR January 13, 2023

Air quality in Delhi

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said that Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 373 (very poor).

Area wise data showed that the AQI in the Delhi University area was recorded at 380, and the AQI was 328 in the Pusa area. In the area around IIT Delhi, the AQI was 325. In Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 340 and the Lodhi Road area recorded AQI at 326.