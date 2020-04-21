Delhi coronavirus: Number of containment zones remains constant despite rise in cases

Novel coronavirus cases in the national capital went up from 7,998 on May 14 to 8,470 as of May 15, 08:00 am whereas the death toll increased from 106 to 115. Patients who were cured, discharged and migrated went up from 2,858 to 3,045 in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones in Delhi remains constant at 80 despite the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus cases across the country have, however, crossed the 80,000 mark. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 81,970. Out of these, 51,401 are active novel coronavirus cases whereas 2,649 people have died, according to the Union Health Ministry website. 27,919 patients have been discharged whereas 1 patient has been migrated so far.
The district administration announces an area as a containment zone after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases surface.
LIST OF DE-CONTAINED ZONES IN DELHI:
EAST DELHI DISTRICT:
1. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
2.Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, extension of Delhi
3.Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I.P,Extension, Patparganj
4.Gali No.9, Pandav Naga, Delhi 110092
4.3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H No, 5/387
5.Gali no. 5, A Block (From H no. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
WEST DELHI DISTRICT:
1. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
2.In and around are of Hno. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
3.In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar
4.In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar
5. In and around area of B-1/2, Paschim Vihar
6.In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar
7. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd floor Ashok Nagar
8. In and around areas of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motoinagar
SOUTH EAST DELHI DISTRICT
1.E-block (E-284 TO E-294) East of Kailash
2.H No. 97 to 107 and H No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, Et of Kailash
3.E-, Abu Fazal conclaveblock
NEW DELHI DISTRICT
1.Bengali Market/Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane
2.Shastri Market, INCLUDING jj Clusterof South Moti Bagh
CENTRAL DELHI DISTRICT
1.Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari
Here is a list of Delhi's hotspots:
Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
The affected area around House number A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi
Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi
Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
Boundary starting from B-4/200 and covering the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
House number 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi
Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
House number 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
Gali number 2, 3 & 4, Devli Extension, Delhi
F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sarai and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sarai, New Delhi
F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli (Lake of View Apartment's A-3 included)
Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
Dinpur Village
Gali number 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi Number- 119
Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi
RZF-756/7, Gali number 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka, New Delhi
Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
Area of Street/Gali number 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
House number 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
House number 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
Gali number 1, 2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house number 112B, Gali Number 2, New Delhi
Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 & entire Gali starting from house number CN-854 to house number 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
Gali number 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
35. Gali number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
(Whole Gali house number 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
Gali number 24 to 28, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area) (Added in Gali Number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi)
House number F-138 & F-139, Gali number 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi
B Block Jhangirpuri
Gali number 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
1100 Wali Gali (House number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
House number 716 to 785, house number 786 to 860, house number 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
Flat number- 265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
House number 141 to house number 180, Gali number 14, Kalyanpuri
Gali number 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
Gali number 4, from house number J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to house number J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
Gali Number 4, from house number J- 3/101 to house number J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
House number 34/156 to house number 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Trilok Puri, Delhi 110091
House number 300, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to house number 739/16, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi
E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
Pratapkhand, Jhilmil Colony
Gali number 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara
House number 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92
Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
65. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
EA Block, Inderpuri
Sadar Bazaar, Central District
Chandni Mahal, Central District
Nabi Karim, Central District
Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
Oberoi Apartments
In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi
In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi
Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi
Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi
House number 62, Gali number 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali number 8, Shastri Park, Delhi
T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi
Gali No. 18, H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur
Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village
Entire Gali No. 3, Shalimar Village
Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali No.1 to H. No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa
Area between Kumhar Gali and Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur
Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park
H. No. P-65 and H.No. P-184, Pillanji Village
Entire affected area including - Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali
House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh
