Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Rules: Essential shops allowed to reopen, buses, taxis can run, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government has decided to allow certain relaxations in the fourth leg of coronavirus lockdown as per Centre's guidelines, stated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Shops selling essential items have been allowed to operate all round the week. Meanwhile, shops in markets and market complexes will operate on odd-even principle, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said that Metro services, schools, colleges, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed. Big gatherings of any kind will not be allowed, he added.

Public transport has been allowed with certain restrictions. Drivers of public transport vehicles will be responsible for sanitising the seats after a passenger deboards. Buses will be allowed to run, but with only 20 passengers, he added.

All government and private offices have been allowed to open with their full strength. CM Kejriwal urged private offices to allow their employees to work from home as much as possible.