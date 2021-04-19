Delhi couple arrested for misbehaving with cops on COVID-19 duty

Delhi saw high-voltage drama after a couple misbehaved with the police personnel. The couple was stopped by the cops because they weren't wearing face masks inside their car. After a heated argument, the couple was taken to the Daryaganj police station and a case was filed against them under various sections of the Delhi Disaster Management Act. Both the husband and the wife were arrested by the Delhi Police. The husband was nabbed on Sunday whereas the wife was caught today.

During the course of this argument, the couple started intimidating and scolding the police personnel. In this video, the woman says "I have cleared UPSC...". One of the cops said in response that the woman needs to be more responsible since she has cleared UPSC.

The woman told the cops that she didn't see any need to wear a mask inside the car and what if she wants to kiss her husband. She said, "Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband?"



#WATCH | A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks.



"An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them," say police.



(Video source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/hv1rMln3CU ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021 The couple identified as Pankaj and Abha, resident of West Patel Nagar, who refused to wear masks and misbehaved with Police personnel during weekend curfew & further obstructed them in discharge of their duties has been booked under multiple sections of Delhi Disaster Mgmt Act. ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had said face masks are mandatory even if a person is driving all alone in a private vehicle, adding a car will be taken as "public place".

Meanwhile, Delhi is under a complete lockdown from 10 pm tonight (April 19) till 5 am next Monday (April 26) amid the rising COVID-19 cases. The national capital reported the highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 25,642 new cases and 161 deaths on Sunday. This was coupled with a positivity rate of almost 30 per cent, implying that one in three samples tested in Delhi is turning out to be COVID-19 positive.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Railways employee saves child from approaching train, receives praise from Piyush Goyal

Also read: Corona warriors left with no insurance cover; Centre clarifies new plan soon