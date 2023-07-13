Delhi floods: Inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate flooded, bus services suspended for now

The main inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate has seen extreme flooding on Thursday due to the rising water level in the Yamuna river. Due to the rising water level, bus services have been suspended for now. Buses from other states are now not allowed to enter the bus station.

A latest Delhi Traffic Police advisory has stated that movement of inter-state buses coming to ISBT Kashmere Gate will be regulated. The inter-state buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate.

The water level in Delhi has been rising due two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

The latest data from the Central Water Commission showed that the water level in Yamuna river has reached 208.62 meters at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge, which is around 3.39 metres above the danger level. Though the flow has remained steady in the last three years, low-lying areas near Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines and ITO were inundated.

#WATCH | A rickshaw-puller pedals through chest-deep water in the flooded area near Red Fort of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bIezx11zye — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The water level of Delhi's Yamuna river touched 208.46 m on Thursday morning, a day after the river breached the all-time high record of 207.49m. On Tuesday night itself, the water had reached 207.99 m.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna river to immediately evacuate. He said, “The water will enter your houses, there will be no time and it will be harmful for you and your life. Requesting everyone with folded hands, please don't wait.”

List of affected areas

The affected areas are places around the Monastery Market, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazar, Garhi Mandu, Geeta Ghat, Vishwakarma Colony, Khadda Colony, the areas around Neeli Chatri temple near Old Railway Bridge, Neem Karoli Gaushala and a stretch of Ring Road from Wazirabad to Majnu Ka Tila are now flooded.

Other areas that are facing floods are Shastri Park, Old Yamuna bridge, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Sonia Vihar, Mandawali, Pandav Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Geeta Ghat.

#WATCH | Flood like situation in several parts of Delhi



(Drone visuals from Loha Pul area) pic.twitter.com/MqhxgbLtgf — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Areas that can get affected if the water level further rises are Laxmi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Badarpur, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Badarpur Khadar, DND, Pushta, Bhelopur Shamshan Ghat at Sarai Kale Khan, Gyaspur, Slums around Millennium depot.

