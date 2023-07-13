Delhi Floods: Rajghat road, Sarai Kale Khan, route towards Yamuna Bank metro station among areas affected by flooding, waterlogging 

Delhi flood alert: Several parts of Delhi were impacted by waterlogging caused by the rise in water levels of Yamuna river. These areas, including Rajghat road, Vikas Marg, Loha Bridge, Civil Lines, Shastri Park, Outer Ring Road and low-lying areas in Wazirabad were heavily inundated.

Low-lying areas around Purana Qila were also impacted as river Yamuna overflowed and flooded parts of the national capital. Serpentine traffic jams were also reported in Sarai Kale Khan due to traffic diversion triggered by waterlogging in different parts of the national capital.

The approach road leading to Yamuna Bank metro station is inaccessible at present but interchange facility is available, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. The DMRC also advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly and consider using alternate routes.

The DMRC tweeted: “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna river, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank metro station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available”.

Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT and Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-Point via Keshav Chowk-Karkardooma Court-Road No 57-NH 24. Commuters on these routes are advised to plan their journey keeping the traffic diversions in mind.

Traffic movement has also been restricted on both the carriageways from ISBT towards Majnu Ka Tila and vice versa, as per the traffic police. The Delhi Secretariat comprising Arvind Kejriwal's office, cabinet and other senior bureaucrats was also inundated.

Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants have also been closed due to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet. This could trigger a water shortage in some areas of Delhi, he added. Kejriwal also said the Delhi government will try to start the water treatment plants as soon as possible once Yamuna river’s water level recedes.

यमुना में बढ़ते जल स्तर की वजह से वज़ीराबाद, चन्द्रावल और ओखला वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़ रहे हैं। इस वजह से दिल्ली के कुछ इलाक़ों में पानी की परेशानी होगी। जैसे ही यमुना का पानी कम होगा, इन्हें जल्द से जल्द चालू करने की कोशिश करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

Traffic on Pusta road from Shamshaan Ghat, Geeta Colony to Old Iron Bridge, and Gandhi Nagar has been diverted towards Raja Ram Kohli Marg or Master Plan road to reach Swami Dayanand Marg and then to GT Road and Shahadara.

Commenting on flood-like conditions in the national capital, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi told ANI that river Yamuna is bound to overflow its banks when water goes up to this level. She added the Kejriwal government is in constant touch with the Haryana government to ensure they release lesser water into the Hathnikund barrage.

Atishi further noted water has entered several roads of the national capital as well and these roads have been closed. She said: “Humans cannot control the flow of water. We are constantly in touch with Haryana to ensure that they release the least amount of water so that the situation does not get worse”. The Delhi minister also highlighted that people living in waterlogged are being evacuated and transferred to relief camps.

