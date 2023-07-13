Floods in Delhi: Schools closed in areas impacted due to waterlogging, says CM Arvind Kejriwal  

2023 Delhi Flood updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools in parts of the national capital impacted by waterlogging would remain closed. Low-lying areas in Civil Lines, ITO, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Chandgiram Akhada, and Kashmere Gate were heavily inundated.

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where water is filling up”. He also appealed to MLAs, volunteers, councillors and people to visit relief camps and provide possible support in another tweet.

दिल्ली के जिन इलाक़ों में पानी भर रहा है वहाँ पर सब सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूलों को बंद कर रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023 I appeal to all volunteers, councillors, MLAs and all other people to visit relief camps and provide all possible support. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

He earlier said people are being evacuated from areas that have gone under water and urged people living in these areas to cooperate with the administration. Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the Wazirabad water treatment plant, which has been closed due to flooding, at 11:30 am today.

Kejriwal said: “The water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. Now the water has reached 208.46m. Due to the rising water level, the Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes. People are being evacuated from the populated areas where there is water. The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives of people is most important. There is an appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency”.

यमुना का जल स्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। अब पानी 208.46m पर पहुँच गया है। बढ़ते हुए जल स्तर के कारण, यमुना के आस पास की सड़कों पर आ गया है। आपसे अनुरोध है कि इन रास्तों पर ना जायें।



जिन आबादी वाले इलाक़ों में पानी भरा है, वहाँ से लोगों को evacuate कर रहे हैं। वहाँ रहने वालों से… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

More than 1,000 people and around 999 cattle have been rescued from different areas near Yamuna, ANI reported citing the North East Delhi district police. The rescue operation was conducted in areas such as Usmanpur, Shastri Park, and Sonia Vihar police station areas.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued a list of routes to avoid due to heavy waterlogging. Movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles will be diverted to the eastern and western Peripheral Expressways.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and Akshardham towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover, and Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Several areas of the national capital are reeling under flood and waterlogging as Yamuna river’s water level continues to rise due to heavy rainfall and release of water from Hathnikund barrage. Haryana government officials released more water from the Hathnikund Barrage today amid rise in Yamuna’s water levels.

